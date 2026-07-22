Trump's China Scapegoat: What He Actually Means About Israel - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=C64VEV_x_Bg

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/522Trump's China Scapegoat: What He Actually Means About Israel - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=C64VEV_x_Bg@TheOliveRoots Tracy TreloarJul 22, 2026522ShareLink on comments.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTracy TreloarSubscribeAuthorsTracy TreloarRecent PostsThe Messiah They Are EXPECTING Could Be the Prophetic Antichrist https://youtube.com/watch?v=6CBo47DJTOQ&si=PtaaW7xiq2lBoaec6 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarONE NEW MAN #34: RESTORING IMMORTALITY? Nancy Coen, the NAR & the Broader Ascension Movement - YouTube…9 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarWarrafak News: Deadline looms: Register water use by 23 July or risk penalties. WTF is this? - YouTube…9 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarFlock Cameras: The Israeli Connection No One Is Talking About - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DCe17zGMegA&pp=0gcJCZkLAYcqIYzvJul 20 • Tracy TreloarEpisode 570 July 19 2026 The Antichrist Noahide & The Persecution of Christians - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5lOuwHYz7NcJul 20 • Tracy Treloar“I Thought I Was A Prophet” | How I Escaped the NAR https://youtube.com/watch?v=kqn94h5g_U0&si=jkcLeYORcuTQUWMuJul 20 • Tracy Treloar🔴 How This Rabbi Uses Kabbalah & Metatron to Twist Jesus Christ https://youtube.com/live/oNR5_mKZ7KU?si=rYbYZ0fJWFkS-yPxJul 20 • Tracy Treloar