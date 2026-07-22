Tracy Treloar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
5h

Another POS jew nigger there’s really no difference in the subhuman

Reply
Share
Gloria's avatar
Gloria
9h

Explaining all these allegations with the excuse of Karma, was the fastest escape route I ever heard. For one to have the fortitude to perform and orchestrate these aforementioned acts. Since Karma gets to claim everything for herself? What is she taking next?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tracy Treloar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture