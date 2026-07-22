FlashWave Rhodesia The Rabbi-holes in Africa:

Mugabe promises the peasants a new life, and quickly loots the country. Behind him in all of this is a Jewish tycoon named Nicholas van Hoogstraten. Hoogstratten is a ruthless Jew, who accumulated his wealth as a London slum landlord. In 1968, he killed a priest in a grenade attack, simply because he refused to sell a property to him, and Hoogstraten served four years.. In 1999, he killed a business associate, got ten years imprisonment, a judge overturned the verdict. He now owns over 50% of Zimbabwe’s farms, the banks, and a few mines.In 1980, Mugabe agrees to the British ‘Lancaster House Agreement’, Jewish-controlled British govt officials gave him 630 million pounds of British taxpayer’s money to buy Rhodesian whites’ land. It was supposed to be used to transfer it to landless black Zimbabweans.

https://web.archive.org/web/20190618175116/https://namethejew.com/the-jews-behind-south-african-slaughter/

Racism in USA: (another Rabbi-hole)

Wherever possible the Jews have made themselves a sort of go between in countries with large populations of Niggers in contact with Whites.Here are some examples which should not be tolerated on racial grounds.

Roy Welensky ,Labour leader in Northern Rhodesia.

A.B. Cohen Governor of Uganda from 1951 after being Head of the African Dept. of our Colonial Office.

Lawrence Westan, Crown Council in Nigeria 1952.

M. Konsitz preparing a code of laws for Nigeria 1952.

A.A. Juse Kadlo Malaya's chief news editor to 1952

S.J.Spingarn special assisstant to Truman from 1950,working for Nigger equality.

J.E. Stokste pro-Indonesian M.P. in Holtand who died recently.

Sir Jeremy Kashman on the financial aspects of the Draft Fedearl Scheme for British Central Africa.

We must not forget to mention the Jew journalists like Sidney Jacubaen of the SUNDAY Pictorial, who did all can to decry racial discrimination ,even in marriage.

https://odysee.com/@louismarschalko:2/Jews-and-the-Nigger-Menace-Gothic-Ripples35-12th-Dec-1952:1

The Jews Behind S. African Slaughter July 9, 2018.Nicholas Van Hoogstraten- behind Mugabe, and the largest land owner In Zimbabwe.-Another Communist/Jewish Scheme Rhodesia was ruled by the descendants of English colonists, until Communists decide they wanted the land, and all the mineral resources. They find a nobody college professor named Robert Mugabe, then elevate him to a Marxist Reformer/Potentate, and elect him President.Mugabe promises the peasants a new life, and quickly loots the country. Behind him in all of this is a Jewish tycoon named Nicholas van Hoogstraten. Mugambe Destroys The Country.He was a nobody school teacher until he was suddenly backed by Communists/Jewish interests. In 1975, he was leading a Marxist terrorist insurgency against Ian Smith’s government, by 1979 he was in control. Elected in one of the biggest voter frauds in history.He deflated the currency by 12000%, and told the white landowners they must sell to the blacks. $10,000,000 farms go for $50,000, and if they don’t sell they are killed.Nicholas Van Hoogstraten a ruthless Jew, accumulated his wealth as a London slum landlord.1968, he killed a priest in a grenade attack,because he refused to sell a property to him, and Hoogstraten served four years. By 1980, he sold all his 2000 London properties in a tax scheme, and went to Rhodesia/Zimbabwe, where he backed Mugambe. He invested in mining and farmland. He built a $40 million mansion in Sussex, he lives like a king. 1999, he killed a business assoc, got ten years imprisonment, a judge overturned verdict. Now owns over 50% of Zimbabwe’s farms, the banks, and a few mines.Mugambe Steals Under The ‘Willing buyer, Willing seller’ Principle In 1980, Mugabe agrees to the British ‘Lancaster House Agreement’, Jewish-controlled British government officials gave him 630 million pounds of British taxpayer’s money to buy Rhodesian whites’ land.

It was supposed to be used to transfer it to landless black Zimbabweans.By 1992, Mugabe and friends owned the land, let loose their death squads, who started killing the white farmers, who owned 70% of the arable land.Of the 85,000 white Zimbabweans, only 35,000 left. The brutal rampage of killing has driven most out.Zimbabwe Gold Mines-Zimbabwe, Kinross, a Bronfman company out of Canada, is the biggest.Mugabe killed independent operators, now the gold is mined under Jewish-corporations.A Lithuanian Jew named Yossel Mashel Slovo ran the ANC Communist party. They car bombed opposition, 1 of his bombs kills his wife.S.African Legislator-A Jewess named Helen Suzman lead the way for Mugambe abolishment of apartheid.A co-conspirator with Mashal Slovo, became a judge.In 1980 Hollywood, apartheid was new cause, when the whites were being slaughtered, didn’t say a word.Their Schemes Never Stop Germany, to Hungary, to Iraq, it is all just a bogus smokescreen. The amount of deaths caused by these Jews, is incalculable

https://archive.org/details/@greg7633

https://i.imgur.com/gue5uLZ.mp4.