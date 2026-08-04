Robot Armies,Shoot to Thrill.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/433Robot Armies,Shoot to Thrill.@HardTV Removed from YouTube.Tracy TreloarAug 04, 2026433ShareLink in comments.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTracy TreloarSubscribeAuthorsTracy TreloarRecent Posts…2 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarNoahide Law…. satan's Plan is Being Put into Place https://youtube.com/watch?v=ewsZnFJOuqA&si=E_tDwbbscoNzcTtI5 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarIsrael Just Took The Mediterranean & Nobody Noticed... https://youtube.com/watch?v=AdMkr_EWkhs&si=wbzaIqfU7SQbjM1k6 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarEpisode 579 Aug 3, 2026 Guess Who's Building the Robots? https://youtube.com/watch?v=LghQlnRJ0lQ&si=upDhflxcEN61EF-57 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarThe Untold Biography of Anton LaVey | From Howard Levey to Satan's Priest https://youtube.com/watch?v=3YLxB0iOlXI&si=S78YRisySCClLmLPAug 3 • Tracy TreloarTIKKUN OLAM #3: DID KABBALAH HELP SHAPE THE NAR? - Part 1: Following the... https://youtube.com/watch?v=QSZkDaeVwuw&si=IurLU78yy6OrZKlDAug 3 • Tracy TreloarWho is Your High Priest? Aaron or Melchizedec? https://youtube.com/watch?v=HonpdwpovFg&si=4lVDbymLJCIQxVCgAug 3 • Tracy Treloar