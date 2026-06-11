Legitimacy - This is why people are ignoring our Government. - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pBJm-VrUESI

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1Legitimacy - This is why people are ignoring our Government. - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pBJm-VrUESITracy TreloarJun 11, 20261ShareLink in comments.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTracy TreloarSubscribeAuthorsTracy TreloarRecent PostsHearing Voices + Manipulated Thoughts.Israeli Drones in South Lebanon Us... https://youtube.com/watch?v=a05EDjX_TrM&si=HHqRdRrRBe0ktMAyjust now • Tracy Treloar🛑 IT IS HERE! 16 MILLION WORSHIPS THIS EVIL ANGEL. THIS IS SHOCKING! - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5z1TX_sZ_2g23 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarWhy was a LUCIFERIAN THEOSOPHIST teaching Christians about the future in 1979? Part 4 🎧🎧🎧👇 - YouTube…Jun 10 • Tracy TreloarA global ATLANTIS for the The Age of AQUARIUS - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oTui7t-7-TM&t=526sJun 9 • Tracy TreloarMAJOR CONSERVATIVE CHURCH issues REBUKE of CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yLKO1byhW-s&t=34sJun 8 • Tracy TreloarThe Talmudic Law That Could Criminalize Christianity & Nobody Is Warning You - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nc32PAsbUwU&t=29sJun 8 • Tracy TreloarSecretary of War Snubs the Mormons - The Mormon Controversy Explained! - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3oUaL3DjDIYJun 8 • Tracy Treloar