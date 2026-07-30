Israel Takes Back the Temple's Water - Third Temple Update https://youtube.com/watch?v=qfOTZvGquPs&si=JxRhkwHlJxoHCGSi

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/362Israel Takes Back the Temple's Water - Third Temple Update https://youtube.com/watch?v=qfOTZvGquPs&si=JxRhkwHlJxoHCGSi@KereshArtTracy TreloarJul 30, 2026362ShareLink on comments.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTracy TreloarSubscribeAuthorsTracy TreloarRecent PostsFAKE REVIVAL - return of the RAT? Strange brew of church & state, milita... https://youtube.com/watch?v=tw50cZSkErU&si=E5BibJGvXdxVqthz1 hr ago • Tracy Treloar🔴 EXPOSED: Lindsey Graham’s Funeral Was a Mafia Gathering for War Hawks https://youtube.com/live/5wcOrlIhRnE?si=2J1WTVG__EmxiPlv3 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarThe Sanhedrin Calls For The "Messiah" and To Rebuild The Third Temple https://youtube.com/watch?v=A3qSzI8m0Yw&si=pevsXJUy9D4fspRZ6 hrs ago • Tracy TreloarTIKKUN OLAM #1: THE BIGGER PICTURE - The Next Phase of the One New Man S... https://youtube.com/watch?v=LpHJ4958N24&si=gP3LjVhoh1rSsNjeJul 29 • Tracy TreloarThe Jewish "Messiah" Is NOT Who THEY Think He Is (The False Prophet) https://youtube.com/watch?v=G1t89OVnxtk&si=9oabhO6jvdErMOWdJul 29 • Tracy Treloar🔴 Tikkun Olam's Real Purpose: What They're NOT Telling You https://youtube.com/live/8ByOWFZiCRc?si=oVtsw0qeSMrNwC49Jul 29 • Tracy TreloarTailspin: One World Faith? Noahide Laws Congress 2026 https://youtube.com/live/D3PRM2wqnqs?si=NyxbUMXENgEkvW2wJul 28 • Tracy Treloar